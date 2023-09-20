Pitt State Theatre announces 2023-24 season

Sep. 20—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tickets are on sale for the newest season of Pitt State Theatre, a theater company under the direction of the Pittsburg State University communication department.

The season includes:

—"Blithe Spirit," Oct. 19-22. Successful novelist Charles Condomine needs inspiration for his latest book, so he and his wife, Ruth, invite the eccentric medium Madame Arcati to their house for dinner with friends. The evening quickly takes a supernatural turn when the ghost of Charles' dead first wife, Elvira, is unwittingly summoned and has no plans to leave. Directed by Megan Westhoff.

—"Theatre Unplugged," Dec. 1-2. Featuring performances of student-directed one-act plays. Admission is free.

—"Mrs. Dalloway," Feb. 22-25, 2024. In this 2017 adaptation of Virginia Woolf's masterpiece, follow Clarissa Dalloway as she prepares for a party on a London day in June. The play shifts perspectives from the characters' internal feelings to external observations in an attempt to translate Woolf's famous stream-of-consciousness writing style into staged action. Directed by Linden Little.

—Graduate student directing project (to be announced), April 18-21, 2024. Directed by Jenna Russell.

Tickets are $14 for the general public and $9 for children and senior citizens. They may be purchased in Room 107 of the Garfield Weede Building and online. Tickets for faculty, staff and students are free with a valid PSU ID.

Details: facebook.com/pittstatetheatre.