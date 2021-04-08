'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's husband and nephew 'healing up' after crash

Ree and Ladd Drummond married in 1996. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for the Pioneer Woman Magazine)

Ree Drummond, who's better known as "The Pioneer Woman," gave fans a quick, happy update Thursday on her husband and nephew following a scary car crash.

"Ladd and Caleb are healing up after their accident on the ranch. (And the Drummond family is so grateful for all of your kind words!)," she wrote on social media.

Drummond's husband since 1996, 52-year-old Ladd, and her nephew Caleb, 21, were driving separate fire trucks responding to an incident on March 10 near their ranch in Osage County, Okla., when they collided head-on. A report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, obtained by People, indicated that "high winds on a gravel road" meant that the drivers couldn't see. Neither was wearing a seatbelt and Caleb was ejected from the vehicle.

Both men were injured, with Caleb being taken to the hospital in critical condition immediately. He was diagnosed with a severe concussion and broken ribs, but he's since been released.

Ladd, who refused treatment at the scene, later thought better of it and decided to drive himself in for medical attention.

"He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened," Ree wrote in an earlier update, "at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town."

His diagnosis: His neck was broken in two places, one of which required surgery to stabilize it. Doctors ordered a neck brace to help the other heal, which means he'll need to wear it at daughter Alex's wedding, which is set for May 1.

Ree's latest update also included a link to her blog, where she noted that two of her children, daughter Alex and son Todd, talked about Ladd and Caleb during a March 31 question and answer session with fans.

"A lot of people are asking how our dad is," Alex said. "He's doing a lot better. He's recovering and he's even starting to get back into ranch work."

As for Caleb, Todd explained that he was, "pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life."

