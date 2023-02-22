Pink 'Was Terrified I'd Be a Terrible Mother,' Says 'It's Shocking How Responsible I've Become'

Jeff Nelson
·4 min read
Pink 'Was Terrified I'd Be a Terrible Mother,' Says 'It's Shocking How Responsible I've Become'

Pink is getting real about her life as a rock-star mom.

Balancing her two loves — family and performing — is something Pink has been aiming to master for more than a decade.

"When I had kids, people said, 'Your career's going to be over. How are you going to tour?' " the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" singer — who is mom to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart, 47 — says in this week's PEOPLE cover story.

Yet Pink, 43, has proved the doubters wrong time and again, remaining one of the most enduring pop stars of her generation. And she's done it on her own terms. Beloved by misfits and suburban moms alike, Pink has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, notched 23 Top 40 singles and earned three Grammys and an Emmy (taking her halfway to EGOT status). Not to mention, her last tour was the second-highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artist (after only Madonna).

Now, following the release of her ninth album Trustfall, she's ready to do it again, first with her Pink Summer Carnival stadium tour this summer, followed by the Trustfall arena tour in the fall.

And Pink discovered a new level of joy when she and Hart became parents.

Her Rock & Roll Family

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," says Pink. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Offstage she's gone from getting parties started to chaperoning them.

"I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I'm chaperoning Willow's dance next Friday. . . . Who am I?" she asks jokingly, adding, "But I love it."

Pink's No. 1 Fans

Indeed, the star "is a powerhouse in everything she does — work and play," says her longtime friend, actress Selma Blair.

"Pink would organize these annual campouts at her house with all the friends and kids. She knows the love and strength in community. She's the ultimate mama and rock star. She made time; created it for all of us to have that weekend to just dance and eat and play. One night I stayed up in my tent listening to Matthew McConaughey playing beer pong, my kid asleep next to me. Everyone loves showing up for Pink!" Blair says. "Between touring, there were birthday parties for the kids and moon circles with all the lovely women in her life. The most endearing group."

Blair, who bonded with Pink over new motherhood in 2011, adds: "Pink is the most courageous woman and the most thoughtful and present friend. We are all so lucky to be alive in the reign of Pink. Down to earth doesn't begin to capture the personal side of this rockstar. Truly a miracle human being."

Being a rock-star mom comes at a cost, though. Pink's tour schedule will overlap with one of Willow's theater productions later this year.

"We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it," Pink says. "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!' "

Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from &#39;Epic Couple of Days&#39; with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival
Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival

Carey Hart/Instagram

Despite the sacrifices, Pink is happy living the best of both worlds — or trying to, at least.

"I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it's never good enough; it's f---ing impossible," she says. "But I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."

