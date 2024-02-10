Pink Stopped Her Concert Because A Woman Went Into Labor In The Audience— Again

Pink just kicked off her tour with a woman going into labor mid-show again.

That's right, folks. Last year, I shared that a fan's concert experience took an unexpected turn when they went into labor at the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. Now, it happened again!

On the first night of Pink's Australian Summer Carnival stadium tour in Sydney, she stopped the show to recognize a fan who went into labor in the audience.

In a TikTok video of the event, Pink joked that she would be a terrible trivia partner because she struggled to understand what her crew was trying to tell her with their signals, flexing her mommy knowledge by suggesting, "Minecraft?"

After a few laughs, she asked if it was "Alicia or Alex being born," questioning whether it was a boy or girl.

"I feel like we shouldn't be looking. Everyone give her privacy!" she hilariously added.

Pink then clarified that the baby hadn't actually been born yet but was still shocked that it was her music that induced the labor.

"Wow, 'Our Song,' that was the one that did it. Wouldn't have called that one! I thought it would've been 'Get The Party Started' or 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again.'"

According to Pink, the labor occurred after her performance of "Our Song," one of Pink's newer songs that was much slower than the upbeat 2001 classic "Get The Party Started" or the newer party anthem from her ninth studio album, Trustfall.

Pink congratulated the mother with praises, adding, "That's exciting. I don't even know what to say. But we have to sing now. Good luck! It's gonna be great! You're gonna do great."

And to make the fantastic mommy moment even sweeter, Pink brought out her 12-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, to perform their single together, "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Honestly, this is all such perfect timing that I'm starting to suspect these Carnival Tour laborers are inside jobs.

Congratulations to all the mothers, new and seasoned, at the concert.