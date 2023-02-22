Pink says she felt 'protective' of Britney Spears after meeting her parents: 'I've always felt like a big sister to her'

Pink and Britney Spears. Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

P!nk said she felt "protective" of Britney Spears after "seeing who her team was and meeting her parents."

She told People that despite lyrics mentioning Spears in a song, "I've been very supportive in Britney's life."

Spears was placed under a 13-year conservatorship by her father that ended in November 2021.

In a new interview with People Editor Jeff Nelson, singer P!nk (whose legal name is Alecia Moore) said she felt "protective" of Britney Spears, especially after "meeting her parents."

In an interview promoting her new album "Trustfall," P!nk reflected on doing a Pepsi commercial with Spears, Beyoncé, and Enrique Iglesias for the Super Bowl in 2004.

"I've always felt like a big sister to her, even though people think that line in 'Don't Let Me Get Me' was picking on Britney Spears. Actually, I've been very supportive in Britney's life."

P!nk was referring to the lyric in her hit single from her 2001 album "Missundaztood." In the song, she sings, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She's so pretty/That just ain't me."

"She was always carrying around one of my CDs," P!nk continued in the interview. "I'm very protective of her and she's the sweetest person in the world....That sort of solidified my protector like big sister deal, was being with her then and seeing who her team was and meeting her parents."

P!nk's eyes went wide as she spoke, but she didn't give any more details. "I just love that girl," she concluded.

Spears' father Jamie Spears put the singer under a legal conservatorship for 13 years beginning in 2008. It was terminated by a judge in November 2021.

"I've lied and told the whole world that I'm OK and that I'm happy," Spears said. "It's a lie. … I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," Spears said of the legal arrangement in open court in June 2021, according to a court transcript published by Insider's Matthew Loh.

"I'm not lying. I just want my life back," Spears also said in court testimony. She described elements of her life, like her health and spending habits, being controlled by her father.

P!nk's album "Trustfall" is available now.

Read the original article on Insider