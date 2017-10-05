Pink Says She Doesn't 'Feel Bad' About Dr. Luke's Legal Battle With Kesha: 'He's Not a Good Person'

The singer says she'll never work with the producer again.

Dr. Luke does not have a fan in Pink.

The 38-year-old singer called out Dr. Luke in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, declaring that while she doesn't know "what happened" between him and Kesha -- who has been in an ongoing legal battle with the music producer after claiming that he verbally and sexually assaulted her -- he's "not a good person."

“I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person," Pink said of Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), who has vehemently denied Kesha's claims of abuse.

Pink -- who claimed that she hasn't experienced much overt sexism throughout her career because "people think I'm insane and aggressive and I'll bite them" -- worked with Dr. Luke in 2006, when he co-wrote and produced three songs on her album, I'm Not Dead. The mother of two insisted, however, that she'll never work with him again.

"I have told him [that he's not a good person] to his face and I do not work with him," she said. "He doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him."

Pink is the latest singer to speak up about Dr. Luke. Last month, Kelly Clarkson claimed that she lost "millions" because she didn't want to be associated with the producer.

Kesha sued Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming that he drugged, raped and emotionally abused her. Last August, she dropped her lawsuit against the producer in California in an effort to focus on creating new music, according to her legal counsel. However, she is maintaining her lawsuit against Dr. Luke in New York.

Dr. Luke has denied Kesha's accusations and countersued for defamation and breach of contract. "I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her," he tweeted last year.

