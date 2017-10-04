Pink Says Work and Life Balance Isn't a 'Simple Puzzle' Since Starting a Family: 'I Have Children and a Marriage'

Every morning, Pink gets up and tries to be the best mother and performer she can be.

Coinciding with her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma, the songstress is giving fans an up close and personal view of her life in a new short film called On the Record: P!nk — Beautiful Trauma, which will be available worldwide Oct. 13 on Apple Music.

In the PEOPLE exclusive clip, the “What About Us” singer briefly opens up about her life, reflecting on her career before and after marriage and children.

“I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything that I do,” she says in the sneak peek of the documentary. “I’d say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage.”

Pink, 38, continues, “I just want to always make sure that I’m doing right by them. It’s not a simple puzzle anymore — it’s not just me.”

In the documentary’s official trailer, Pink reveals making an album is already “so many moving parts,” but even a little more challenging while trying to meet the needs of her kids, daughter Willow Sage, 6, and son Jameson Moon, 9 months.

“Then you’re on a festival tour at the same time over here and you’re getting ready for your regular tour, so it’s rehearsals and it’s putting on shows and then your 6-year-old has surf camp and your 8-year-old has a vaccination and then your album’s out.”

A producer behind the scenes points out that her younger child is 8 months old — not years. “I said 8-year-old? Ah, s—,” she quips.

The special film also includes incredible footage from an intimate performance at The Theater at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where Pink serenaded a room full of die-hard fans with unreleased new tracks from the album.