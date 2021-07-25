Pink offers to pay fines for Norwegian women's beach handball team after they refuse to wear bikini bottoms

Singer Pink, 41, spoke out on Twitter in support of the Norwegian women's beach handball team, saying she'd happily pay the fines the team incurred for refusing to wear the required bikini bottoms. (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Pink is offering her support to the Norwegian female beach handball team in their battle against wearing bikini bottoms during games.

The Grammy-winning singer, 41, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that she would be willing to pay the disciplinary fines the 10-member team incurred for refusing to wear bikini bottoms in competition.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" wrote Pink. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also spoke out in support of the Norwegian team. On Twitter, King called out the "sexualization" of women athletes and pointed out that male handball players do not have to follow the same rules.

"The Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball team is facing fines for wanting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms. The bottoms are not to cover 'more than 10cm on any sides.' The men’s team wears shorts," said King. "The sexualization of women athletes must stop."

While the Norwegian Handball Federation announced their support of the team, the European Handball Federation took a different position. According to a statement from the EHF on July 19, the disciplinary commission imposed a fine of 150 euros per player (around $175) on the squad due to their "improper clothing."

"The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing," the statement read. "In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game."

Earlier this week, the team took to Instagram to address the overwhelming support they've received across the world.

"We are also very proud about making a statement in the bronze final by playing in shorts instead of required bikini bottoms! We are overwhelmed by the attention and support from all over the world!" the post read, along with a series of photos of the players competing. "Thank you so much to all the people who support us and help spread the message! We really hope this will result in a change of this nonsense rule!"

The post also featured the hashtag "Let them wear shorts."