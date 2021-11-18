Pink is recovering from hip surgery: 'I'm learning the gift of accepting help'

Pink wants the world to know what gratitude looks like a week after having hip surgery in Colorado.

The singer was all smiles on Wednesday night when she posted a photo of herself, with weights, a yoga mat and a mini trampoline in the background, detailing the “brutal” healing process and how she’s “learning the gift of accepting help” from others.

“Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!” she began, giving a shoutout to the doctors and nurses at the Steadman Clinic in Vail.

“Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors,” she said of her husband, motocross competitor Cary Hart. “I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through.”

The “What About Us” singer went on to say that the “challenge” ended up being a blessing, given that it brought her a new perspective on life, and is teaching her that it’s OK to ask for help.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she wrote. “Because of this challenge, I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair, (check out her documentary called ‘From my window’ on Vimeo, she’s incredible) I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest. It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help.”

She continued, “My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed. I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful. In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible. Have a great day folks!!!!! Let the healing begin.”

Pink’s message was welcomed by a wave of support from her followers.

“Wishing you a complete and wonderful healing!” actress Chrissy Metz wrote.

“Sending you all the healing vibes and love!!!” Mandy Moore added, while Selma Blaire chimed in, “Major recovery love to you!!!!!”

“Beautifully said,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you sharing and being a constant reminder that the world is just not black and white but a canvas radiant colors.”

“You are a badass woman who will indeed make a full recovery,” another added. “Thanks for telling your fans your news so we can celebrate your successes with you and cheer you on when you reach your recovery goals. Peace.”

While it’s unclear why the singer underwent surgery in the first place, it’s one of several operations that her family has had to deal with in recent months.

In August, Hart revealed he had shoulder surgery on his rotator cuff. Then in September, he had yet another surgery to get a disc replaced in his lower spine.

“One down and one to go,” he wrote alongside a series of photos after his first surgery. “Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery,” before adding, “My son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital.”

In a video shared in the same post, Pink can be heard asking him, “How you doing sweetheart?” to which he replied, “I can totally be back on my motorcycle in, like, two weeks.”

“Yeah it’s not gonna happen,” she answered quickly. Clearly, the Hart family knows how the importance of healing.