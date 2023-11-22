Pilot Dies in Fiery Plane Crash in Parking Lot of Texas Shopping Mall

Business TechCrunch

Shortly after screenshots emerged showing xAI's chatbot Grok appearing on X's web app, X owner Elon Musk confirmed that Grok would be available to all of the company's Premium+ subscribers sometime "next week." While Musk's pronouncements about time frames for product deliveries haven't always held up, code developments in X's own app revealed that Grok integration was already underway. Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week.