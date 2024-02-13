Pilot Who Died in Fiery Plane Crash on Fla. Highway Spent Last Moments Trying to Save Passengers and Crew

Ian Hoffman was one of the two pilots killed in Friday’s crash, which three people survived

At least two people have shared footage they captured of Friday's deadly plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida

The Collier County Sheriff's office has identified the victims as 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy, of Oakland Park, and 60-year-old Ian Frederick Hofmann, of Pompano Beach

Hoffman's son said his father had been flying for 40 years and had more than 25,000 hours of experience

Witnesses are sharing images they captured of Friday’s fiery plane crash on a Florida highway that left two people dead, including a pilot with four decades of experience.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 jet involved in the deadly crash went down on Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Footage of the crash, shared by Alfonso Del Nodal with CBS affiliate WINK-TV, shows the plane quickly descending before crashing near a wall, and cars pulling over to the side of the road.

Three people can also be seen walking away from the crash site in footage shared by another witness, Kyle Cavaliere, via NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The footage also shows the raging fire resulting from the crash consuming much of the site.

Three people survived the crash, while two pilots — 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy, of Oakland Park, and 60-year-old Ian Frederick Hofmann, of Pompano Beach — did not, according to a Facebook post from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the pilots told Air Traffic Control that the plane had “lost both engines,” WTVJ reported, citing recently released audio. “We're clear to land, but we're not gonna make the runway,” he said shortly before losing contact.

Ian spent his last moments “calmly speaking with ATC as he tried to save the passengers and crew in the face of a desperate emergency,” said Chris Hofmann, one of Ian’s four children, in the description of a GoFundMe campaign for his family.

Chris described his father as “the ultimate professional pilot with over 40 years and 25,000 hours of experience,” as well as “a loving father and family man who was charismatic and beloved.”

As of publication Tuesday, nearly $30,000 has been raised through the online fundraiser to support Ian’s family.

Murphy, the second pilot involved in the crash, was also “dedicated to his work” and “lived his life doing what made him happy everyday," a family member told FOX affiliate WFTX-TV.

“I would imagine that his primary concern the day of the accident were the lives of others on that plane,” they added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.



