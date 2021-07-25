Piers Morgan reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Piers Morgan has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has shared he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and believes he caught the Delta variant at London's Wembley Stadium during the Euros final earlier this month.

The 56-year-old journalist, who has received both doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, had a ticket to the England vs. Italy game that saw a number of fans break into the stadium to watch the match.

"My confidence that the event would be 'COVID-safe,' had disintegrated," Morgan shares in Mail On Sunday. "It was turning into an unregulated free-for-all."

The former Good Morning Britain host said he began to feel ill two days after England's defeat and took a lateral flow test, which was positive. A follow-up PCR test then also returned a positive result.

He writes his symptoms included fever, cold sweats, coughing, and "alarming" chest pains, although they have now faded.

"This is definitely the roughest I've felt from any illness in my adult life, BUT, as I slowly come out the other side, coughing and spluttering, I'm still here — unlike so many millions around the world who've lost their lives to COVID in this pandemic," he adds.

Morgan credits his survival to being vaccinated.

"For that, I owe a heartfelt debt of thanks to the brilliant scientists up in Oxford who created the Astra-Zeneca vaccine with such astonishing speed," he writes.