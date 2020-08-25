Pierce Brosnan sends birthday wishes to Sean Connery as original 007 turns 90: 'My Bond of inspiration'

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has sent birthday wishes to Sean Connery, the first big-screen 007, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 25.

In a post on Brosnan’s Instagram, the Irish star, who retired as Bond after 2002’s Die Another Day, said he watched Connery play the secret agent in 1964’s Goldfinger as an 11-year-old boy, hailing him as “my Bond of inspiration.”

The post showed the pair of Bond icons enjoying a drink together at some point in the past.

It’s not the first time Brosnan has paid tribute to Connery. In 2006, he spoke movingly at the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award event for the Scottish star, saying, “Sean, I have walked in your footsteps, and danced in the shadow you have cast on film history. As an actor I carry you both in my head and in my heart.

“You are a man who has marched to his own drum, who has created his own legend far greater than Bond, and who has done mighty work that will be cherished forever.”

Connery, recently named the best James Bond of all time, played Ian Fleming’s 007 in seven films: Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again.

The 90-year-old Oscar winner has retired from acting, with his last screen appearance coming in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also voiced the lead character in 2012’s animated film Sir Billi.

