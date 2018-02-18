In pictures: The winners from the Bafta movie awards

Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Alison Janney and Sam Rockwell took home the big prizes at the Royal Albert Hall.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the Bafta movie awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s a look at who took home the big prizes from the glittering ceremony.

View photos Sam Rockwell paid tribute to the late Alan Rickman as he collected the award for supporting actor (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya with his EE Rising Star award (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Alison Janney took the best supporting actress accolade for her role in I, Tonya (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Martin Mcdonough, Pete Czernin, Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Graham Broadbent celebrate the success of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Rungano Nyoni and Emily Morgan with the Bafta for outstanding debut for I Am Not A Witch (Ian West/PA) More