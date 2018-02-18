    In pictures: The winners from the Bafta movie awards

    By Press Association Reporters
    View photos

    Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Alison Janney and Sam Rockwell took home the big prizes at the Royal Albert Hall.

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the Bafta movie awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s a look at who took home the big prizes from the glittering ceremony.

    View photos
    Sam Rockwell paid tribute to the late Alan Rickman as he collected the award for supporting actor (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya with his EE Rising Star award (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Alison Janney took the best supporting actress accolade for her role in I, Tonya (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Martin Mcdonough, Pete Czernin, Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Graham Broadbent celebrate the success of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Rungano Nyoni and Emily Morgan with the Bafta for outstanding debut for I Am Not A Witch (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Alex Gibson, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Richard King and Gary A Rizzo with the Bafta for best sound, for Dunkirk (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Richard R Hoover, Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson and Paul Lambert won the special visual effects Bafta for Blade Runner 2049 (Ian West/PA)
    View photos
    Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau and Paul Austerberry won for production design for The Shape Of Water (Ian West/PA)