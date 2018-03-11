    In Pictures: Tales of Peter Rabbit come to the big screen

    By PA
    View photos

    The stars came together for a showing of the first ever adaptation of Peter Rabbit.

    Daisy Ridley was among the stars who gathered for the premiere of the new film Peter Rabbit, adapted from the classic stories by children’s author Beatrix Potter.

    View photos
    James Corden attending the Peter Rabbit UK Gala Premiere (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Michelle Heaton, one of the cast of Peter Rabbit, at UK Gala Premiere (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    The real star of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Elizabeth Debicki meets movie fans at the premiere of Peter Rabbit (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Peter Rabbit’s director Will Gluck with the star of the show (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Stacy Solomon was among those attending the Peter Rabbit UK Gala Premiere at Vue West End (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Jenni Falconer poses at the Peter Rabbit premiere (Rick Findler/PA)
    View photos
    Domhnall Gleeson with a familiar figure, attending the Peter Rabbit UK Gala Premiere at Vue West End in Leicester Square (Rick Findler/PA)