New Pictures Show Meghan Markle Carrying Out A Secret Royal Visit

Meghan Markle just made a secret royal visit.

The Duchess of Sussex visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles back in March.

It turns out, she was there supporting a literary initiative designed to help the young patients.

Meghan Markle just made a secret royal visit (for a great reason).

Unbeknown to the public, the Duchess of Sussex visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles back in March. It turns out, she was there supporting a literary initiative designed to help the young patients.



In the new photos released this week, Meghan can be seen grinning while she greets patients, before using her acting skills to read to a group of children.

She read patient favorites, like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat, according to the hospital—choices that went down a treat with the children, who were laughing and singing along. It's possible she even went home with new book recommendations for Prince Archie (who we know loves animal stories —remember the cute clip of Meghan reading him ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ on his birthday?) and Princess Lilibet.

Explaining the purpose of the campaign, which saw Meghan visit the hospital in March, @childrensla wrote: "Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy." The hospital went on to thank the Duchess of Sussex for giving patients "such a special experience".



Of course, it's no surprise to see Meghan supporting charitable causes—something she's continued to do since stepping back from her role as a "senior" royal—and her appearance is one of her first since Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis.



It's understood Meghan and Prince Harry reached out to Kate Middleton and Prince William privately following the news.

They also released a statement of support. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," it read.

The young generation of British royals you've never even heard of

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

21 pictures showing the Wales children throughout the years

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo

A complete timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship

Photo credit: AARON CHOWN

A complete timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship

Photo credit: Samir Hussein//Getty Images





You Might Also Like