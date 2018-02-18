In pictures: Ready for your close-up? All the glamour of the Baftas red carpet

Watch the stars arrive for the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

One of the biggest nights in showbusiness is under way at the Royal Albert Hall in London as stars of the big screen arrive on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Film Awards.

View photos Margot Robbie is up for best actress for I, Tonya (Yui Mok/PA) More

View photos Gary Oldman is hoping to take home one of the top acting prizes for his portrayal of Winston Churchill (Ian West/PA) More

View photos The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – the latter in a Jenny Packham dress – attend the glitzy ceremony (Yui Mok/PA) More

View photos Made In Dagenham star Gemma Arterton arrives with two real-life heroines of the industrial dispute (Ian West/PA) More

View photos Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (Yui Mok/PA) More