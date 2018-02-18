    In pictures: Ready for your close-up? All the glamour of the Baftas red carpet

    By Press Association Reporters
    Watch the stars arrive for the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

    One of the biggest nights in showbusiness is under way at the Royal Albert Hall in London as stars of the big screen arrive on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Film Awards.

    Margot Robbie is up for best actress for I, Tonya (Yui Mok/PA)
    Gary Oldman is hoping to take home one of the top acting prizes for his portrayal of Winston Churchill (Ian West/PA)
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – the latter in a Jenny Packham dress – attend the glitzy ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
    Made In Dagenham star Gemma Arterton arrives with two real-life heroines of the industrial dispute (Ian West/PA)
    Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (Yui Mok/PA)
    Angelina Jolie is elegant as ever as the stars arrive (Ian West/PA)
    Salma Hayek has been an important voice in the #MeToo movement (Ian West/PA)
    Kristin Scott Thomas is up for best supporting actress for her role in Churchill drama Darkest Hour (Yui Mok/PA)
    Previous nominee Lupita Nyong’o (Yui Mok/PA)
    Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer (Ian West/PA)
    Director Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver is up for Best Sound and Best Editing (Yui Mok)
    Guardians Of The Galaxy star Karen Gillan (Yui Mok/PA)
    X-Men and Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart beams down for the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
    Dame Julie Walters is no stranger to the Baftas – she’s won several for her big and small screen appearances (Ian West/PA)
    Detectorists fans might pick up a definite Toby Jones signal (Yui Mok/PA)