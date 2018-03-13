    In Pictures: Oprah Winfrey jets in for Wrinkle In Time premiere

    By Press Association Reporters
    The magical movie also stars Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid.

    Hollywood stars including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon flew into London for the European premiere of magical Disney tale A Wrinkle In Time.

    Oprah Winfrey signs autographs for fans (Ian West/PA)
    Reese Witherspoon (Ian West/PA)
    Storm Reid, who plays Meg Murry in the film, poses for the cameras (Ian West/PA)
    Mindy Kaling, who plays Mrs Who in the film (Ian West/PA)
    The Voice UK’s new backstage reporter Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)
    Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter (Ian West/PA)
    The film’s director Ava DuVernay (Ian West/PA)
    TV and radio presenter Gemma Cairney (Ian West/PA)
    Actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher (Ian West/PA)
    The wife of former PM David Cameron, Samantha was among the attendees (Ian West/PA)