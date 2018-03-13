In Pictures: Oprah Winfrey jets in for Wrinkle In Time premiere

A B: I was a finance director for a large charter school for 8 full months. I had never been exposed to the education system until that job...it was the most corrupt experience of my life. We had five people make over $300K a year, had two COOs, had zero financial accountability to the state, they refused to let me educate the various schools about their individual budgets. And they were stealing money through fraudulent student counts they submitted to the state. It was truly the worst career and environment I have ever experienced in over 20 years in my career. Thank god I don't have kids.