Pictures Of Cocaine Found Inside The White House Revealed

The photos showing a bag of cocaine found in the White House over the summer were just released, and it is as shocking as it sounds.

The situation, which prompted an evacuation of The West Wing, happened when Joe Biden and his family, including his son Hunter Biden, were spending the weekend away at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. That is the same day the cocaine was discovered.

As we reported, an investigation was launched and the Secret Service took images of the bag containing the white powder, which was found in a cubby hole near the Executive entrance that is usually used for personal belongings. Those images are now being released.

After the cocaine was discovered, the West Wing was evacuated and streets were shut down that surrounded the White House. Documents state that the Deputy Director of the FBI was involved in the 11-day investigation.

Investigators were able to get the suspect list down to 500 individuals, but security footage wasn't able to determine the owner of the drug. The Secret Service ended up closing the investigation due to a "lack of evidence." No usable fingerprints were lifted from the tiny zip-lock bag.

Despite the "lack of evidence", the public is convinced the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, who has a history with drugs. In a 2018 video that was leaked, he was seen filming himself smoking crack while driving a car at a whopping 172 miles per hour. He was supposedly heading to Las Vegas. Hunter Biden, nor the Biden Family, were present in the White House the day the cocaine was discovered.

Hunter Biden was also called out for arranging for prostitutes to come over to wherever he was staying at the time. He is also known to have an illegitimate child.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at reporters after the cocaine was discovered. "You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family and so I've got to call that out here," the press secretary said. "And I have been very clear."

"I was clear two days ago ... the Biden family was not here, they were not here, they were at Camp David," she added. "They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday."

Donald Trump Speaks Out On Cocaine Scandal

While the investigation was still ongoing, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke out on the scandal.

“The public is demanding to know the White House ‘Cocaine Story.’ Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question,” Trump wrote on social media at the time.

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!” he continued.

Daily Mail received the shocking photographs after filing a Freedom Of Information request.

