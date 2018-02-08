In pictures: Black Panther stars attend European Premiere

The ever-growing cinematic franchise from Marvel is welcoming its latest release with the European premiere of Black Panther in London.
Many of the predominantly black cast were in attendance at the Eventim Apollo, Hammermsith, with the film being praised for its cultural importance as well as maintaining the studio’s reputation for blockbuster action.
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther himself, at the Hammersmith Apollo’s special entrance (Ian West/PA)
Michael B. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger in the film, having previously played Johnny Storm in 2015’s Fantastic Four. (Ian West/PA)
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o also stars in her first Marvel role (Ian West/PA)
Danai Gurira, known as Samurai-sword-wielding Michonne in The Walking Dead, portrays the Black Panther’s head of security (Ian West/PA)
Andy Serkis, reprising his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron, said a film with a predominantly black cast and a black director is long ‘overdue’ (Ian West/PA)
Sherlock star Martin Freeman makes his second appearance as Everett K Ross, having appeared in Captain America: Civil War (Ian West/PA)
After receiving multiple nominations for his breakout role in Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya plays the title character’s best friend W’Kabi (Ian West/PA)
Like Kaluuya, Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright will be familiar to audiences from Netflix’s anthology series Black Mirror (Ian West)
Stormzy, John Boyega and Daniel Sturridge were among the other celebrities attending the premiere (Ian West/PA)
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, with wife Zinzi Evans (Ian West/PA)
Black Panther opens in UK cinemas on Tuesday.
