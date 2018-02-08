In pictures: Black Panther stars attend European Premiere

The Marvel film has been praised for its cultural importance with a predominantly black cast and black director.

The ever-growing cinematic franchise from Marvel is welcoming its latest release with the European premiere of Black Panther in London.

Many of the predominantly black cast were in attendance at the Eventim Apollo, Hammermsith, with the film being praised for its cultural importance as well as maintaining the studio’s reputation for blockbuster action.

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther himself, at the Hammersmith Apollo's special entrance

Michael B. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger in the film, having previously played Johnny Storm in 2015's Fantastic Four.

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o also stars in her first Marvel role

Danai Gurira, known as Samurai-sword-wielding Michonne in The Walking Dead, portrays the Black Panther's head of security