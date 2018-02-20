That picture of Tilda Swinton as a man on the 'Suspiria' set isn't Tilda Swinton (exclusive)

This is not Tilda Swinton on the set of Suspiria (Getty/Splash News)

Last March a picture went viral purporting to be Tilda Swinton as a man, in a serious amount of prosthetic make-up, on the set of Suspiria.

Turns out, it wasn’t Tilda.

Yahoo Movies UK spoke to the film’s director Luca Guadagnino who wants everyone to know it’s not the British actress but actually the German psychoanalyst Lutz Ebersdorf.

“That’s a complete fake news,” the director said. “They made a picture of my actor Lutz Ebersdorf and they claimed it was Tilda in make-up.

“I don’t know why and I don’t know who.”

Swinton appears in the horror remake as Madame Blanc while Ebesdorf plays Dr. Jozef Klemperer in his screen debut.

Before he began studying Kleinian psychoanalysis in the 1960s, Lutz had co-founded an experimental theatre group, Piefke Versus, who were heavily influenced by the works of Hermann Nitsch and the Vienna Actionists.

The group disbanded before he went fully into academia and since 1969, the psychoanalyst has specialised in mother-daughter relationships, which no doubt recommended him for the role of the psychoanalyst Klemperer in Suspiria.

The film centres on a Berlin ballet school where gruesome murders are being carried out on the students for seemingly supernatural purposes.

Guadagnino spoke about the remake during an interview about his BAFTA-winning film Call Me By Your Name, and said he wanted the horror to empower women.

“I hope that this movie, made by a man, turns out to be experienced through its horrors as a sort of fierce showcase of the female artistic experience,” the director says. “The relentless, unsentimental idea of femininity that I grew up witnessing, that I’ve been accompanied by in my life. It’s going to be the witches are back.”

Suspiria is expected for release later this year

