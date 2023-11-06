Pia Lundberg Succeeds to Jonas Holmberg as Goteborg Film Festival’s Artistic Director

Pia Lundberg, a Swedish film industry veteran, is set to succeed to Jonas Holmberg as the new artistic director of Göteborg Film Festival, Scandinavia’s leading film event.

Lundberg most recently served as counsellor for cultural affairs at the Embassy of Sweden in London for the last five years. A former journalist, Lundberg also served as head of international at the Swedish Film Institute between 2007 and 2018. She will take up the position as artistic director of the Goteborg Film Festival on March 1.

“I have attended hundreds of film festivals and now finally have the opportunity to help create one,” said Lundberg. “Sometimes, I wish that significant cinematic experiences could be prescribed by doctors. In a time when more and more people in power view art as an instrumental tool, it is more important than ever to elevate film as an independent artistic expression,” she continued.

Carina Lindberg Glavå, president of the board of the Göteborg Film Festival, said Lundberg was tapped as artistic director “following an extensive recruitment process with many highly qualified applicants.” “Pia Lundberg has broad and varied experience in the film industry, where she has held multiple roles and developed a vast network that will contribute to strengthening the film festival,” Lindberg Glavå continued.

Mirja Wester, the CEO of the Göteborg Film Festival, said “there are few individuals in Sweden with such vast experience in international film festivals and a deep connection to the Nordic film world.”

“I look forward to working together with Lundberg to further develop the Göteborg Film Festival as the hub of Nordic film culture,” said Wester.

Lundberg began her career as a writer and editor for various Swedish and international media outlets, including Variety and Screen International. She also served as the editor-in-chief of the Swedish film magazine Cinema for four years.





