  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phylicia Rashad Named Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College

Angelique Jackson
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tony-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Phylicia Rashad has been appointed dean of Howard University’s newly reestablished college of fine arts.

Howard University conducted a nationwide search before appointing Rashad, an alumna of the school. She will begin her new role on July 1 and will report to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.

More from Variety

“It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to her Alma Mater,” Wutoh said in a statement. “In this full circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts. Her passion for the arts and student success makes her a perfect fit for this role.”

In an interview with Variety, Rashad says she was honored and surprised by her appointment.

“I never saw myself as a dean,” she says with a laugh. “But then, I’ve never thought of myself as many things that I’ve been. “It’s a privilege to be a part of reestablishing the College of Fine Arts, to engage with the administration, the faculty, the students, the alumni, as well as artists around the country. It’s exciting to think about building towards a future with a College of Fine Arts and Howard University.”

The celebrated actor, best known to audiences as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” is no stranger to facilitating higher education. She has previously served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Howard, counting her “This Is Us” co-star Susan Kelechi-Watson and the late Chadwick Boseman among her students.

“I started teaching at the invitation of Al Freeman Jr., who was a former chair of the department of theater. He was a friend and we had also worked together in a soap opera, and he was from the state of Texas as well,” she recalls. “At the time that I was teaching this masterclass at Howard, I was taping ‘Cosby’ in New York. I would fly down every Friday after tape day to conduct what was supposed to be an hour-long class, which ended up sometimes being three hours because students wouldn’t leave.”

Ultimately, Rashad says her students taught her more than she feels she did for them.

“I marveled at not only their talent — because that would not be questioned, as they were accepted to Howard, and not at their intelligence — but I marveled at their fearlessness,” she says. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

In a touching gesture, some of the students Rashad taught vouched for her to take over as the new dean, she reveals. “I was asked not to discuss this, but somehow some former students were aware of the fact that I was in process of being interviewed and they quietly voiced their support.”

Looking back at her long history with Howard (her father and sister Debbie Allen also graduated from the university), Rashad also marvels at the full-circle nature of her appointment, quickly reminded of her first days on the campus in Washington D.C.

“There was a level of excitement. [But] there was also unknowing, because when you arrive on campus, there is so much you don’t know,” she says. “I didn’t visit Howard University’s campus before applying and then enrolling. I got on the plane and went, that was it. These college visits, when I was going to school, that wasn’t really happening a lot.”

Today, Rashad says she’s feeling a bit of the same mixture of excitement, wonder and anxiety that she experienced when she first left Houston for Howard. “I’m not arriving for the first time and yet it feels like I am, because I’m arriving in a new way,” she says. “But it isn’t really about me at all. It’s about students, the faculty, the university and how our curriculum, program, students and faculty will be supported.”

Over her decades-long career, Rashad has garnered extensive screen and stage credits, with critically acclaimed performances. Rashad was most recently seen on TV shows including “This Is Us,” “David Makes Man” and “Empire,” as well as in Pixar’s “Soul” and Netflix’s musical “Jingle Jangle.” Rashad earned her fifth Emmy nomination for her work on “This Is Us” in 2020 and won her fourth NAACP Image Award for “Jingle Jangle” in March.

Though Rashad has accepted a new position, that doesn’t mean she’s done acting just yet. “It is understood that I’m not a retired person,” she explains, when asked how the new role will affect her on-screen career. “It is understood that there were projects in the pipeline before this process began that I am committed to.”

Among Rashad’s upcoming roles is “Creed III,” where she’s set to reprise her role as Mary Anne, the adoptive mother of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, who will also direct the third installment of the boxing film).

An influential voice in the theater world, she’s performed in acclaimed shows like “A Raisin in the Sun” (for which she won both a Tony and Drama Desk award, as well as an NAACP Image Award for the 2008 TV movie), “August Osage County” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.” She made her directorial debut at the Seattle Repertory Theater with August Wilson’s play “Gem of the Ocean,” and later followed it up with Stephen Adly Guirgis’ “Our Lady of 121st Street” at the Signature Theatre, “The Roommate” at Steppenwolf Theatre and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

She has taught students at New York University, Vassar College, Carnegie Mellon and Juilliard, among others. She also presides over a number of boards, including Brainerd Institute Heritage and DADA (the Debbie Allen Dance Academy). Since 2017, Rashad has been the brand ambassador of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said there is “no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

“As we reintroduce our campus community and the world at large to Howard’s College of Fine Arts, the dean will play an instrumental role in ensuring an auspicious beginning for this reestablished institution,” Frederick said. “Given Ms. Rashad’s reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Univ of South Carolina president quits, says 'trust is lost'

    The embattled president of the University of South Carolina resigned on Wednesday, days after he delivered a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and a misidentification of the school itself. In a news release, the school announced that the chairman of its board of trustees had accepted Bob Caslen's resignation, thanking him for his service. Harris Pastides, Caslen's immediate predecessor who led the system for 11 years, will serve on an interim basis during a search for a permanent replacement, officials said.

  • Target has a stealth advantage over most retailers: Goldman Sachs

    Target's same-day delivery business gets high praise from Goldman Sachs. Here's why.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying: 'I am ashamed'

    Courtney Stodden claimed Chrissy Teigen sent them direct messages urging them to take their own life.

  • Bop till you drop: Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Russian Dolls are '90s pop idols

    Surely judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg recognized those brotherly harmonies from when the teen heartthrobs performed on her MTV variety show in 1997.

  • India reports new deaths due to Covid-linked ‘black fungus’ as outbreak spreads to more cities

    Government boosting production of medicine to treat infection amid surging demand

  • Why Costco is secretly a winner from Colonial Pipeline shutdown fueled gas lines

    Costco could see a huge month of sales for May as customers stock up on gas amid the Colonial pipeline shutdown.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Newsom says

    California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

  • 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' to end in 2022: ‘I need something new to challenge me’

    Ellen DeGeneres is ending her long-running talk show following a year rocked by pandemic and toxic workplace allegations.

  • Tina Turner, the Go-Go's, Jay-Z lead historically diverse Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees

    This is the most woman-heavy and diverse class in Rock Hall history, with fans celebrating several long-overdue accolades.

  • Is another stimulus check coming? Maybe if you live in California and make less than $75K.

    Governor Gavin Newsom is promising checks of $600 or more to millions of taxpayers in California, "regardless of immigration status."

  • Trump appointee gives rare endorsement to successor chosen by Biden

    Christine Wormuth is scheduled to appear for her confirmation as Army secretary hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

  • E!’s Nina Parker Turns Fashion Frustration Into a Deal With Macy’s

    E!’s Nina Parker is known for her no-nonsense approach on camera, but she’s dealt with plenty of nonsense when it comes to her wardrobe, often struggling to find cute clothes that fit her figure or a stylist who knows where to shop. Now, the “Nightly Pop” host is launching her own clothing line with Macy’s […]

  • After 10 years and 20 seasons, Blake Shelton thinks 'The Voice' has finally found its 'first superstar'

    When Blake praised contestant Cam Anthony during Monday's Live Playoffs, he (inadvertently?) threw shade at his own show's track record.

  • How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges

    The plan sought to broaden high schools sending students to public colleges in Texas. qingwa via iStock/Getty Images PlusThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A 22-year-old Texas initiative – meant to broaden the pool of high schools whose graduates attend public universities after affirmative action was banned – has made little difference in who enrolls at Texas’ two flagship public universities, according to our new research. The Texas Top 10% Plan guarantees college admission to any four-year public Texas institution for students who graduate in the top 10% of their high school class. Our recent study, currently undergoing peer review, found that in high schools with no history of sending students to Texas A&M or the University of Texas at Austin, only about half sent a student to either flagship campus in the five-year period after the plan started in 1998. However, there was some progress at certain types of high schools. Rural high schools in Texas were about 8 percentage points more likely to send students to the flagship campuses after the policy started than they were before. Also, students who attended high schools designated for special scholarships established in line with the Top 10% Plan were more likely to attend the flagship campuses. And even though the absolute percentage of Black and Hispanic students increased by 1.6 percentage points at the flagship campuses four years after the Top 10% plan started, research has shown that these gains were more closely related to demographic changes in the state, rather than the effectiveness of the plan itself. Why it matters The Texas Top 10% Plan was established in the wake of Texas’ 1996 ban on race-conscious affirmative action in higher education. Black and Hispanic student representation on the flagship campuses fell from 18.1% in the year before the ban to 13.4% in the year after. One main goal of the plan was to recover this lost diversity in a “race-neutral” way. The initial appeal of the Top 10% Plan stems from its simplicity. All students would be admitted to the state’s public colleges based on the same criterion: namely, class rank. Since the policy doesn’t take a student’s high school or test scores into account, the idea was that it would become easier for students from all schools – even those that don’t have a history of regularly sending students to the state’s flagship campuses – to get in. In addition to the goal of recovering the racial diversity lost after affirmative action ended in Texas, policymakers hoped that the Top 10% Plan would open Texas’ public universities – and in particular flagship campuses – to more students from high schools around the state in terms of geographical diversity. Prior to the policy, the majority of students who attended the flagships came from a handful of high schools in the state. Our study suggests that, much like the racial and ethnic diversity goal, the geographical diversity goal was not met, either, at least in the case of the two selective flagship campuses. What still isn’t known While our study focuses on gaining access to the selective Texas flagship campuses, it is possible that the Top 10% Plan increased the geographical diversity of high schools that sent students to the nonflagship campuses. Given that students often prefer to enroll in colleges closer to home, students living farther away from the flagship locations may have instead used the Top 10% Plan to go to four-year Texas colleges that were closer to where they reside. That said, attendance at the flagship campuses is important because the financial resources that these campuses provide often result in more students graduating. Also, perhaps more importantly, flagship graduates, on average, earn more than students who don’t attend flagships. For these reasons, making the state’s flagship institutions more accessible is an important part of opening opportunities for social mobility. [The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kalena E. Cortes, Texas A&M University and Daniel Klasik, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Read more:Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designedDoing this one thing helps community college students transfer to a 4-year university The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • California’s new online community college is failing after $100 million launch, audit says

    Hundreds of students dropped out of California’s online college

  • SC Senator, former Congressman call for Caslen’s resignation after plagiarism fiasco

    “If he is the military man of honor that I think he is, he will resign.”

  • Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers

    As a lengthy, bitter fight over mask requirements for students neared its conclusion, the chairperson of a Florida school board announced that she would agree to lift a mandate that had been in place since September even though she preferred leaving it in place until the end of the academic year. Moments later, the Santa Rosa school board voted unanimously to make masks optional for all grades effective immediately, joining dozens of other U.S, communities in declaring that masks were or would soon no longer be mandatory for students. A few beleaguered school boards, caught between the demands of anti-mask parents and the appeals of employee unions, eliminated student mask rules only to reverse or revise the decisions.

  • Jazz Jennings's book was read to first graders. The school, faced with backlash, says it's 'consistent with our values.'

    The book’s reading by a teacher to her first-grade class has jostled a hornet’s nest — but with most of the buzz, apparently, coming from outside of the community.

  • Exclusive-China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector - sources

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country's birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters. The clampdown will also have the effect of cooling China's cutthroat tutoring market for kindergarten through to the 12th grade, or K-12 pupils, that has grown exponentially in recent years to around $120 billion. At least one major company providing tutoring services has put a billion-dollar private fundraising round on ice amid increasing scrutiny from Beijing and looming industry uncertainty, according to three separate sources.