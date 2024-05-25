PHOTOS: Iconic ‘Home Alone’ house in Illinois suburb hits market for $5.2M

WINNETKA, Ill. (WGN) — A famous house featured in the holiday classic “Home Alone” hit the market on Friday.

The iconic home, located in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, in Winnetka, went up for sale with an asking price of $5,250,000.

Where you’ll pay the most for gas this Memorial Day weekend

Built in 1921, and fully renovated and expanded in 2018, the 9,126-square-foot Georgian-style home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a basement and a three-car garage.

















While on the outside, the house still maintains many of the lovable characteristics of the McCallister home, the interior has been fully renovated and features several luxury amenities like a gourmet kitchen, a fully equipped gym, a movie theater and an indoor sports court.

Tucked away in north suburban Winnetka, the home is only half a mile from Lake Michigan and about an hour’s drive away from downtown Chicago.

The holiday favorite “Home Alone” hit the big screen in 1990 and the home acted as the peaceful backdrop for Kevin McCallister’s antics as he attempted to thwart a pair of inept criminal’s attempts to burglarize the house.











































While a pair of bumbling burglars do not appear to be included in the sale, potential buyers still have a chance to own an iconic piece of cinematic history.

Here’s how much more your Memorial Day barbecue will cost this year

Fans of the film had the opportunity to stay in the home back in 2021 when the owners rented it out for one night only on Airbnb.

Visit the Coldwell Banker website to view the full listing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.