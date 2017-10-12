Photo of Kurt Russell napping on 'Guardians 2' is melting people's minds

A mind-bending photograph of Hollywood movie legend Kurt Russell is puzzling people online.

A tiny hairdresser appears to attend to the sleeping actor’s hair in the snap taken on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hit movie theaters in April.

Twitter user @jamiesmart shared the amusing image, which also shows Russell’s castmates Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana tapping away on their cell phones, to Twitter on Wednesday:

I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea pic.twitter.com/NjgNyawca0 — Jamie Ghost Fart (@jamiesmart) October 11, 2017

“I thought Kurt Russell had a tiny personal hairdresser in this photo and tbh my brain was fine with the idea,” he wrote.

The photograph has been in circulation for several months, but the post is now going viral.

The illusion happened when the woman walked behind Russell as the picture was snapped.

Needless to say, it’s delighted many tweeters:

I keep looking at it and my brain just wants it to be true — A.Ysick (@A_Ysick) October 11, 2017

That is the elf who makes people sleep to free them from the clutches of the cellphones. The others are still to be attended. — Seekingandspeaking (@manishapaula) October 12, 2017

If I could have a tiny hairdresser on my shoulder, I would look great every day. — Amy Reynaldo (@Amy_Rey) October 11, 2017

She hides in his scarf during filming — Dave Ducharme (@charrion) October 11, 2017