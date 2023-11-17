Phoebe Bridgers Has Released Her Annual Holiday Cover — This Time With Boygenius

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers has released her annual holiday cover — this time with the help of her boygenius bandmates.

This year’s choice is “The Parting Glass,” a traditional Scottish song covered by everyone from Sinéad O’Connor, who is featured on the track’s cover art, to Hozier. Just like all of Bridgers’ holiday songs, proceeds will be donated, this year to the Aisling Project, an after school intervention program.

“The Parting Glass” is the seventh installment of Bridgers’ holiday songs, following last year’s rendition of the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.” Prior to that, Bridgers covered Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).

Since being on the January cover of Rolling Stone and releasing their full-length debut the record in March, the indie rock supergroup has had a wildly successful year, from receiving six Grammy nominations to serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Earlier this week, they announced a collaboration with Brooklyn jeweler Catbird, and the demand was so high that fans crashed the internet.

In the cover story, Julien Baker spoke to us about the group’s rise to stardom. “There is a part of me that gets very easily intimidated by stuff because I have a country-mouse complex,” the Tennessee native said. “But so far the commitments that we have, they’re just my job at a different scale. I don’t think that my life can change and blow up without my permission. I could just go play these gigs in bigger venues than I’m used to playing, and then I could just continue to go home and go help my neighbors mow their lawn.”

