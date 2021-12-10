Phoebe Bridgers and 'Normal People' Star Paul Mescal Go Instagram Official with Relationship

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are Instagram official!

The 27-year-old "Kyoto" singer shared her first social media snap with the Normal People actor, 25, on Instagram Friday.

In the selfie, Bridgers smiles for the camera while Mescal leans in close to the "Motion Sickness" songstress. Bridgers didn't include a caption.

After first being linked in 2020, Bridgers and Mescal appeared to confirm their relationship in November when they walked together on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, which was presented by Gucci.

Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Mescal rocked a black tuxedo and Bridgers donned a cream-colored, lace blouse paired with a red tartan skirt.

She joked about Mescal's dining blunder during the event and tweeted, "Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce."

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2020 after Bridgers told NME she had just started watching Mescal's popular BBC series and referred to him as the "the cute boy."

paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 7, 2021

She pointed out that he follows her on Instagram and added, "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."

nooo don’t die your so talented aha — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 12, 2020

The two flirted online after Bridgers completed the series in May of that year. She tweeted, "Finished Normal People and now I'm sad and horny oh wait." Mescal responded, "I'm officially dead," to which Bridgers replied, "nooo don't die your [sic] so talented aha."

NME later reported that Bridgers sent Mescal her Punisher album before interviewing him on Instagram Live for his first fashion magazine cover feature.