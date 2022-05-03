Phoebe Bridgers reveals she had an abortion last year, says 'everyone deserves' Planned Parenthood access

Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion in 2021 while on tour. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared her story on social media in the wake of a leaked draft majority opinion that shows the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade.

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," she wrote.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers reveals she got an abortion last year. (Photo: Reuters)

Bridgers directed her followers to The Cut's article "Donate to an Abortion Fund Right Now," which lists on-the-ground organizations that help coordinate and pay for abortion care for women who need it.

Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

The "Motion Sickness" singer didn't disclose which Planned Parenthood she went to. Bridgers unexpectedly canceled a show in New Orleans on Oct. 3 and many of her tour stops last October were in red states.

In an unprecedented move, Politico published the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in February that strikes down the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito writes.

According to the draft, the U.S. Supreme Court also rejects the subsequent 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reaffirmed Roe.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito says in the document, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court." "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

Bridgers is hardly the only star to speak out about the possibility of Roe being overturned. Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Busy Philipps and Whoopi Goldberg condemned the likely ruling.