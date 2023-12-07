Phillip Schofield: ITV 'unable to uncover' truth about presenter's affair, review says

File photo dated 11/01/23 of Phillip Schofield during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 at the ITV Studios, Bovingdon Airfield, in Hemel Hempstead

ITV made "considerable efforts" to find out the truth about rumours of Phillip Schofield's relationship with a colleague in 2019, a review has said, but was unable to do so until he admitted it this year.

The former presenter left ITV after he admitted lying about the affair.

The network subsequently asked a barrister to lead a review into its handling of the relationship.

Neither Schofield nor the colleague participated in the review.

According to the report, Schofield "reluctantly declined" to take part in the review because of "the risks to his health".

He suggested in an interview with the BBC in June that the controversy had left him feeling suicidal at the time.

Schofield's mental health has since deteriorated, Jane Mulcahy KC said.

ITV previously said it had investigated rumours of the relationship in 2020, but that both parties repeatedly denied it.

Schofield, 61, was also dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair.

ITV welcomed the report, adding that the barrister had found no evidence of a "toxic culture".

Phillip Schofield presented This Morning opposite Holly Willoughby until his exit in May

Schofield left his role on This Morning in May following reports of a rift with his co-star Holly Willoughby.

Days later, the show was engulfed in scandal when Schofield confirmed he had had a relationship with a younger male employee, which took place while Schofield was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe.

Schofield apologised for lying to his colleagues, the media and his friends and family about the affair, and left ITV with immediate effect.

In October, Holly Willoughby said she was quitting ITV show This Morning after 14 years "for me and my family".

She had been absent from the daytime programme since earlier that month, when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter.