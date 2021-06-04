Walmart just slashed the price on this spectacular 65-inch 4K smart TV — score it for just $478

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tickle me, FOMO: You'll be sorry if you pass up this amazing deal. (Photo: Walmart)

Gone are the days of having to shell out thousands for a stellar flat-screen TV. Right now, this top-notch Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is on sale for just $478, or a sweet $70 off, at Walmart. That’s the lowest price on the internet right now! But it's not just the killer discount that has Walmart shoppers smitten — it's everything!

"I love this TV," raved a TV fan. "Its top-of-the-line quality and clear picture screen make my watching experience worth every minute. Beyond that, the sleek modern build looks absolutely stunning in my living room..."

The color? You won't believe your eyes

Originally priced at $548, the picture quality for this Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is just gorgeous, thanks to 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Its HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) settings deliver incredible colors and deep black levels (Translation: You’ll feel fully immersed in the action).

Said a delighted five-star reviewer: "This TV has great resolution and amazing colors, making picture quality supreme!"

A snap to use

Shoppers are raving about how intuitive the TV is. Wrote a five-star reviewer: "I was expecting something good, but this is amazing. I love it and it's so easy to use. It's very good quality and one of the best parts of this TV is that I can control it with the sound of my voice."

The furniture is mid-century modern. The TV? State of the 21st century art. (Photo: Walmart)

Blows competitors out of the water

One of the biggest standout features? Its Bluetooth capabilities. This means you don't need a soundbar — just sync any Bluetooth speaker to the TV for richer audio. In fact, since the TV is Bluetooth ready, you can also sync a wireless keyboard for easier search — say goodbye to hunting and pecking with your remote. And if you want to watch TV all by your lonesome, you can even sync up a pair of wireless headphones. The ultimate private TV-watching experience

You can't do any of that with the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV (no built-in Bluetooth), and it's nearly double the price!). Just sayin'....

Meanwhile, the Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV comes with three HDMI ports for Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, a cable box and more.

Android TV offers instant access

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Philips 65-inch 4K TV stunner includes Android TV straight from Google. This gets you instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Paramount+, plus you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps, such as NBA Jam, Crashlands and more that aren't available on the Fire TV or Roku platforms. Android TV is ideal for those who use Android phones since it's a great way to pair your phone to your TV with ease.

Plus, Android TV includes Chromecast for slinging videos and music from your phone or tablet to the TV, as well as Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation. In fact, this 4K TV’s remote has a microphone and Google Assistant button on it, so you’ll always have the virtual assistant within reach.

"The picture on this TV is super clear and I was impressed with the colors," shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. "The apps built into it are great as well. You can use any of the apps that most TVs have nowadays. The sound is really good...The Google Assistant feature is amazing, you almost don't even need a remote."

At just $478 (was $548), the Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is just a steal!

