Why Phil Mickelson told country singer Jake Owen to 'go f*** yourself'

Today’s funny feud alert is brought to you by Jake Owen. The country star revealed he got into a verbal spat with Phil Mickelson last year that ended in some expletives flying.

The “Alone With You” singer stopped by Barstool’s “ForePlay” podcast Monday and recalled the time the pro-golfer told him, “go f*** yourself.” The altercation happened at Jordan Speith’s wedding last November over Mickelson’s pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods that occurred the previous day. Owen said they had run into each other once before, but that Mickelson “didn’t really” know him.

“I had a few cocktails and I saw him across the room and I was like, ‘I gotta go tell this guy what I think.’ I was like ‘Hey, Phil… you owe me f***ing $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the s***tiest golf I’ve ever seen,’” Owen remembered saying. “’You guys couldn’t even make three birdies between the two of you, I want my $29.99 back and apologize to me for some s***ty golf.’”

Mickelson responded by pulling “out a wad” of hundred dollar bills.

“He’s like, ‘Ya, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take a hundred and go f*** yourself,” Owen recounted. “Right to my face!”

Owen, whose then-pregnant girlfriend had to remind him about the incident the next morning, ran into Mickelson two months later at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am. Naturally, they were randomly paired together, but the golfer had a sense of humor about it all.

“This is what I like about Phil even more now… he’s the funniest, coolest dude in the world,” Owen said. “He told me, ‘Jake I loved that you did that… it was really funny.'”

The encounter was confirmed by Mickelson on Twitter who wrote, “True story.”

True story😊 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 2, 2019

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



