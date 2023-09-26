Pharrell Releases Moncler “The Art of Terrain” Collection

Pharrell’s Moncler “The Art of Terrain” collection for the Fall/Winter 2023 season was released on Saturday (Sept. 23).

The new collaboration features outdoor-ready garments and designs synonymous with colder months. Moncler took to their Instagram page to reveal more looks and intricate footage showing off Skateboard P’s work. Across six posts, the high fashion brand detailed its aim with its latest collaborative efforts.

“A visionary campsite unearthed. Discover a city-ready collection made for adventure and primed for the outdoors. Wide open terrain, illuminated by city lights,” the brand shared.

“Moncler x Pharrell Williams draws from the wild with functionality pulled from the worlds of fishing, mountaineering, and camping. Architectural geometries meet natural forms. Shapes inspired by both the natural world and metropolitan structures take on a woodland palette.”

The Moncler Genius collection boasts a ton of eye-catching garments in an array of muted earth tones. Some of the most notable pieces from the new collection include cozy down-filled puffer jackets and gilets.

The jacket is designed with a distinguishing three-diamond quilt pattern. Other fabrics from the line feature a reworked fisherman vest with several pouches stacked on the front of the apparel. Additionally, the line offers slacks, hoodies, t-shirts, down jackets, padded cardigans, down-filled hats, duvets, and wool jumpers.

Ahead of its release, Pharrell’s Moncler Genius collection was shown off during Milan’s Fashion Week. According to Elle, Moncler and Williams invited 5,000 lucky guests to the Portrait Milano for the style celebration. Tobe Nwigwe offered a live performance for the night’s festivities, with members of his stage show wearing the new collection. Stars in attendance included Willow Smith, Saint JHN, Pharrell’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, Jaden Smith, and Ashley Graham.

Pharrell’s Moncler drop arrives on the heels of the high fashion brand’s collaboration with the former’s Billionaire Boys Club line. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of BBC, the two iconic brands joined forces to produce limited edition pieces which dropped Aug. 15. The line merged Italian luxury with modern streetwear sensibilities for a refined new look.

The Clipse’s Pusha T and No Malice starred in the advertising campaign, showing off the new threads. Pieces from the collaboration include outerwear, wool jacquard knit beanies featuring the Diamonds & Dollars pattern, BBC’s interpretation of Moncler’s Trailgrip Après boots, a jersey crewneck style tee, loose-fit hoodies featuring BBC and Moncler felted logos, and track pants with nylon knee patches.

Shop Pharrell’s Moncler collection here.

Shop the Billionaire Boy’s Club AND Moncler Partner On Special Edition Collection here.

