Petition calls for James Corden to end ‘culturally insensitive’ segment ‘Spill Your Guts’ on ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden is being called on to end the “Spill Your Guts” segment on The Late Late Show.

Over 10,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org asking for the segment — in which celebrities have to answer personal questions or "eat disgusting foods" — to be retired or revamped because it's "culturally offensive" to Asians.

James Corden has celebrities play "Spill Your Guts" to get them to answer personal questions, but the segment is being called out for its cultural insensitivity. (Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Kim Saira started the petition Tuesday after calling out its offensiveness in a TikTok video that went viral.

"The foods that are presented are meant to be 'gross,' as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead," Saira wrote outlining the petition. "However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures. He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."

The petition continued, "During these segments, [Corden's] openly called these foods 'really disgusting,' and 'horrific.' In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it."

Kendall Jenner reacts to the food in a 2016 "Spill Your Guts" bit. (Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Corden is being asked to remove the segment completely, or revamp it in a non-offensive way. He's also being asked for a "formal apology" on his show, and a donation to support "Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses."

Among the reasons people shared for signing the petition are, "Seeing my cultures food used as a joke is offensive and lazy. Make better jokes," and "I don't support TV ratings through cultural mockery." Another said it shows a "complete disregard for Asian cuisine and culture." And one person asked, "Who deemed these foods disgusting? A white guy from [Great Britain]? Okay."

The segment has featured a number of big name stars, including Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Jimmy Kimmel and Demi Moore, and has continued despite it being called out for years for its cultural insensitivity — from Reddit threads dating back to 2016 to a very direct opinion piece on Inkstone from 2018, titled, James Corden, stop dissing Asian food for laughs.

A rep for The Late, Late Show has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

