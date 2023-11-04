Peter White Dies; Former ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 86

Peter White, the actor best known playing Lincoln Tyler on All My Children , has died. He was 86.

His death was confirmed to multiple reports by Kathleen Noone , who played Ellen Dalton on the former ABC sudser from 1978-2011.

White’s cause of death on Nov. 1 was melanoma.

The New York City-born actor joined the action in Pine Valley in 1976 and stayed on the soap on and off through 2005.

A graduate of Northwestern University from the School of Communications, White studied acting at the Yale School of Drama. He kicked off his prolific career on stage and was part of the original 1968 cast of the hit Off-Broadway play, “The Boys in the Band.”

He amassed multiple TV credits, including appearances in Cannon, Hill Street Blues, Falcon Crest, The Jeffersons, Hart to Hart, Dynasty, Simon & Simon, Scarecrow & Mrs. King, NYPD Blue, The West Wing and Ally McBeal. His film credits include Dave, Flubber, Armageddon, Thirteen Days and First Daughter.

