'Peter Rabbit': New poster and exclusive new James Corden clip revealed

Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit is hopping onto the big screen this March, and to introduce this new live-action-animated adventure we’ve got a brand new clip featuring James Corden to share.

Corden is voicing the titular hero, who he describes as “a classic underdog” and a “rascal”, but also a leader with confidence who gets up to all sorts of mischief.

Joining Corden in the cast are Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne as Mr. McGregor and his new neighbour, alongside Sam Neill, and Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley as the voices of triplets Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail.

Along with the new clip is the first look at the new UK poster below…

Synopsis: In Peter Rabbit™, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers now takes on the starring role of his own contemporary comedy. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as their fight to gain control of McGregor’s coveted vegetable garden and the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne) extends to the Lake District and London. James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail.

Peter Rabbit is in cinemas from 16 March. Watch a trailer below.

