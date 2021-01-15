Peter Mark Richman, Actor in ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ Dies at 93

Peter Mark Richman, who made numerous film and TV appearances including recurring roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Three’s Company,” and toplined the early 1960s series “Cain’s Hundred,” died Thursday in Woodland Hills, Calif. He was 93.

Richman was born in Philadelphia and worked as a pharmacist before joining the Actors Studio in New York. Starting his career onstage, he appeared in “End as a Man,” “A Hatful of Rain,” “Masquerade” and “The Zoo Story.”

More from Variety

He moved to Hollywood to appear in William Wyler’s “The Friendly Persuasion,” going on to appear in films including “Black Orchid,” “The Strange One,” “Naked Gun 2” and “Friday the 13th Part 8.”

In “Cain’s Hundred,” he starred as Nick Cain, a former underworld lawyer gone straight. Though it only ran for one season, the series led to hundreds more TV gigs on shows including “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Star Trek the Next Generation.”

On “Three’s Company,” he played the Reverend Snow, while on “Beverly Hills 90210” he had co-starring roles on “Dynasty” and “Longstreet.”

Richman continued working in theater, including mounting his own works, “4 Faces” and “A Medal for Murray.” He also wrote novels, short stories, and was an accomplished painter.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund awarded the Silver Medallion to Richman for his charitable work, and he also received the Sybil Brand Humanitarian Award from the Jeffrey Foundation.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Richman; five children, Howard Richman and his wife, Cherie, Kelly Lester and her husband, Loren, Lucas Richman and his wife, Debbie, Orien Richman and his wife, Alevé, and Roger Richman; as well as six grandchildren, Jenny, Lily, Max, Julia, Oliver and Danica.

Story continues

Donations may be made to the Motion Picture Television Fund (MPTF).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.