Famed NYC steakhouse uses Audrey Hepburn, Al Roker wax figures to keep indoor diners socially distanced

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Audrey Hepburn&#39;s wax figure is keeping Peter Luger diners company during the pandemic. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Audrey Hepburn's wax figure is keeping Peter Luger diners company during the pandemic. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn is swapping breakfast at Tiffany's for steak and martinis at Peter Luger — all in the name of social distancing.

The famed steakhouse, a Brooklyn institution since 1887, has announced that it will be using celebrity wax figures on loan from Madame Tussauds to keep indoor diners safely spaced out in its restaurant amid the pandemic. Effective Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will allow New York City restaurants to have a 35-percent occupancy, paving the way for Peter Luger's original Williamsburg location to roll out the red carpet to some A-list clientele in hopes of filling empty seats and providing a buffer between actual human guests.

The wax figures chosen represent some connection to New York City, either real or fictional. Audrey Hepburn's Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly leans over a bread basket at her table, while Jon Hamm (aka Mad Men's Don Draper) holds court with a cocktail at the bar. Two Rockefeller Plaza fixtures — Today's Al Roker and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon — are also featured. The former stands at the staircase directing diners upstairs, while Fallon patiently sits at a table, waiting to pay his bill.

Jon Hamm is in Don Draper mode at the Peter Luger bar. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Jon Hamm is in Don Draper mode at the Peter Luger bar. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The Madame Tussauds figures will be on display until Monday, March 1.

"The restaurant industry is vital to New York City's economy, and it's been particularly hard hit this past year," Daniel Turtel, vice president of Peter Luger, says in a press release. "We're excited to welcome diners back indoors at 35 percent, and thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic. It has been wonderful working with the fabulous team at Madame Tussauds New York."

Jimmy Fallon&#39;s wax figure is helping to keep diners socially distanced. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Jimmy Fallon's wax figure is helping to keep diners socially distanced. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Peter Luger — which has a second location in Great Neck, Long Island — isn't the first restaurant to use inanimate figures as a social distancing measure. Last year the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains made headlines for using mannequins styled in 1940s attire to pad out its sparsely populated dining room.

Al Roker is on loan from Madame Tussauds until March 1. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Al Roker is on loan from Madame Tussauds until March 1. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Spears's lawyer says 'people have it so wrong': He 'saved' Britney

    Jamie Spears is speaking out through his attorney about daughter Britney Spears's controversial conservatorship — and says "people have it so wrong."

  • Ben Affleck Shares How His Divorce from Jennifer Garner Has Helped Him Become a Better Actor

    "I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me," the actor said

  • Simon Cowell Is ‘Much Better’ After Breaking His Back: ‘I Actually Feel Better Than I Did Before’

    The America’s Got Talent judge made it through a difficult recovery after an electric bike accident left him needing back surgery

  • Charlie Sheen took over the internet 10 years ago. He has serious regrets.

    Sheen uttered "tiger blood," "winning" and other memorable phrases in a slew of off-the-rails interviews that began 10 years ago this week.

  • Diana Ross and Evan Ross: The family connection bridging gap between 1972's 'Lady Sings the Blues' and 'United States vs. Billie Holiday'

    "United States vs. Billie Holiday" co-star Evan Ross talks about the film's connection to his mother Diana Ross's "Lady Sings the Blues."

  • Ray Donovan lives! Showtime reviving series with feature-length film

    A year after canceling 'Ray Donovan,' Showtime is reviving the series with a feature-length movie.

  • ‘G.I. Joe’ Live-Action Series Focused on Lady Jaye in the Works at Amazon

    A live-action “G.I. Joe” TV series is in the works at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. The series will be a standalone story centered around “G.I. Joe” undercover operative, Lady Jaye, with the series also connecting to the larger “G.I. Joe” universe. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios, eOne, and Skydance Television. Erik Oleson created the […]

  • Paris Hilton Flashes Her Massive Engagement Ring on First Night Out Following Carter Reum's Proposal

    Carter Reum popped the question with one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring on Feb. 13

  • Jeremy Renner to Star in Taylor Sheridan Series ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Show Moves to Paramount Plus

    Jeremy Renner has signed on to star in the Taylor Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which is moving from Paramount Network to the streaming service Paramount Plus. In addition, Antoine Fuqua has boarded the series as an executive producer. The announcements were made as part of the ViacomCBS investor day on Wednesday. “Mayor of Kingstown” […]

  • Nickelodeon Orders ‘Transformers’ Animated Comedy Series Based On Hasbro Franchise

    A reimagined Transformers animated series is coming to Nickelodeon. Nick and Hasbro’s Entertainment One have teamed to co-produce an original animated Transformers series, based on the iconic global property. In the action-comedy series, a new species of Transformers must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. The […]

  • Lady Gaga’s dogs stolen after her dogwalker is shot four times in chest, report says

    A ‘no questions asked’ reward of $500,000 is reportedly being offered for their return

  • ‘Italian Job’ Sequel Series, ‘Love Story’ TV Adaptation in the Works at Paramount Plus

    UPDATED: A TV series followup to the 1969 film “The Italian Job” is in the works at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned. In addition, the streamer is planning series adaptations of “Love Story,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Parallax View,” and “Flashdance.” In the “Italian Job” series, when the grandchildren of the legendary Charlie Croker inherit his old […]

  • Minari: Oscar favourite sees Korean family chase the American Dream

    Director Lee Isaac Chung on making the critically-acclaimed film and why he avoided seeing Parasite.

  • 'Simpsons' creator Matt Groening responds to racial casting flap

    "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening has addressed the controversy over the long-running animated series' white actors voicing characters of other races. The comments came on the heels of Harry Shearer's announcement that he'd no longer voice Dr. Julius Hibbert, or any other Black characters, as well as Hank Azaria's hanging up playing Indian immigrant Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the show in 2017. "Times change, but I actually didn't have a problem with the way we were doing it," Groening told the BBC.

  • Washington, D.C. attorney general sues AT&T, alleging overcharges

    Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against AT&T Mobility National Accounts, alleging that the company overcharged the city millions of dollars for cellphone and internet services, Racine's office said in a statement on Wednesday. Racine's office said AT&T was contractually required to give the city the cheapest data and wireless phone services available. "Instead, AT&T knowingly invoiced the District for features, add-ons, and other services it did not need, causing millions in improper charges that were paid for with taxpayer funds," Racine's office said.

  • Obama says he punched a friend in the face and broke his nose for calling him a racial slur when they were kids

    "I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose," Obama recalled in his new podcast with Bruce Springsteen. "Well done," the musician replied.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned You Could Have This Serious COVID Illness

    This morning on the Today Show, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with host Savannah Guthrie about Long COVID, or more accurately Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), or long hauler syndrome. “We're doing a big study…we had asked for and got about $1.15 billion to look at this with various cohorts,” said Fauci. “What it is that a certain percentage of people—we don't know exactly, anywhere from 25 to 30% of people—when they clear the virus and a so-called virologically free, they still have persistence of symptoms that can go out for several months.” Dr. Fauci listed the key symptoms of PASC—read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You May Feel Extreme Fatigue If you have Long COVID, your fatigue can be extreme, says Dr. Fauci. This isn’t an ordinary sleepiness after a long day. It is actually “highly suggestive” of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), he says. Of that illness, says the CDC: You’ll have a “greatly lowered ability to do activities that were usual before the illness….People with ME/CFS have fatigue that is very different from just being tired. The fatigue of ME/CFS:Can be severe.Is not a result of unusually difficult activity.Is not relieved by sleep or rest.Was not a problem before becoming ill (not life-long).” 2 You May Have Muscle Aches Known as “myalgia,” Dr. Fauci says muscle aches and pains can be a common sign you have PASC. The virus disrupts all parts of your body. In December, Fauci gathered “experts in all of these areas—cardiovascular, pulmonary, renal, neurologic, immunologic, and pediatrics—to scope out the kinds of things that we would need to be looking at with this puzzling syndrome.” 3 You May Have Temperature Dysregulation Sufferers of PASCs may see temperature fluxuations—a fever one day, gone the next. “Medical and neurological problems that interfere with the flow of sensory information and/or motor output reduce the ability of the system to assess and mount a response to changes in temperature,” says one report. “Also, direct damage to the hypothalamus controller can result in dysregulation of temperature control.” 4 You May Have Sleep Disorders Long haulers have everything from insomnia to vivid dreams and nightmares—not to mention awake in pain from the other symptoms—which only exacerbate the overall condition. In a Catch-22, a good night’s sleep can help make PASC more tolerable, but PASC makes a good night’s sleep sometimes impossible. 5 You May Have Brain Fog “….which really means they have difficulty focusing or concentrating,” says Dr. Fauci. “It's something that we have to look at very carefully and we are.” “Patients often say they have ‘brain fog’ to describe this problem because they feel ‘stuck in a fog’ and not able to think clearly,” says the CDC.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 6 What to Do if You Feel These Symptoms At the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Fauci said he hoped existing treatments could be applied to PASC, but right now, there is no cure. You have to understand a disease before you can cure it, he said. Talk to your medical professional about Long COVID, and if they don’t know what it is, educate them, or find someone who does. And to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Soleil Moon Frye Says the 'Punky Brewster' Reboot Is “A Dream Come True”

    After over 30 years, the sitcom and its lead stars are back!

  • Sure Signs You May Have Post-Acute COVID Syndrome, Says Dr. Fauci

    One of the scariest aspects of COVID-19 is that some people who are infected with the virus are not fully recovering—even those whose initial infections were deemed mild to moderate. At Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, extensively discussed Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC), what many refer to as long hauler syndrome, or Long COVID. In addition to announcing $1.15 billion in funding to the NIH in order to study and improve care for people with lingering symptoms, he revealed some of the main symptoms to look out for. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You May Have Fatigue One of the key signs you have PASC is extreme exhaustion or fatigue. One study published last year in Nature found that 53% of 143 people with COVID-19 discharged from a hospital in Rome reported fatigue two months after experiencing their first symptom. According to one new systemic review and data analysis, it is the most common symptom, experienced by 58 percent of long haulers per the research. “It is present even after 100 days of the first symptom of acute COVID-19,” the researchers explain. The symptoms observed in post-COVID-19 patients, resemble chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), “which includes the presence of severe incapacitating fatigue, pain, neurocognitive disability, compromised sleep, symptoms suggestive of autonomic dysfunction, and worsening of global symptoms following minor increases in physical and/or cognitive activity.” 2 You May Have Shortness of Breath The same study published in Nature found that 43% of the group suffered from shortness of breath two months post-infection. "We know that COVID-19 attacks the lungs, causing inflammation. This may leave survivors with persistent shortness of breath," Hackensack Meridian Health reported. 3 You May Have Sleep Disorders According to the systemic review, 11 percent of long haulers struggle to sleep at night. Sleep disturbances might contribute to the presentation of psychiatric disorders,” the researchers pointed out. 4 You May Have GI Symptoms Dr. Fauci reveals that there are GI symptoms associated with long hauler syndrome. According to the survey, there are lots of them—including constipation, diarrhea, and nausea. “A lot of patients with lingering symptoms report constipation or diarrhea that persists for a few days, then resolves, then returns again,” F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine physician and clinical researcher and associate professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, previously explained to Eat This, Not That! Health. 5 You May Have Anxiety Those suffering from the longer version of COVID also experience mental health issues. According to the surgery, 13 percent of long haulers report experiencing anxiety. Tessa Miller, author of the book What Doesn't Kill You, explains that anxiety is often linked to chronic illness. "This is such a common symptom of chronic illness that I dedicated a whole appendix (on top of the existing writing within the chapters) to it in the book. The very thing that carries you around the world (your body) has become wild, unpredictable, unrecognizable. Of course you're anxious! You feel irritable and exhausted, like your mind is constantly spinning and you can't concentrate. You can't sleep, or when you do, you have nightmares. You're isolating from your support systems. You're trying to distract yourself all the time to avoid getting at the root of what's making you feel this way. More severely, you might experience panic attacks, which speaking from experience, feel like literal death." 6 You May Have Depression Due to a variety of factors, including the physical and mental toll that COVID-19 and long hauler syndrome can take on an individual, it isn’t surprising that along with anxiety, 12 percent of long haulers report depression. 7 You May Have Brain Fog Dr. Fauci also pointed to one, very PASC specific symptom, brain fog. He explains it as “an inability or a difficulty in concentrating or focusing.” 8 Keep in Mind That New Symptoms May Arise Dr. Fauci reiterates that these are “post acute sequelae.” This means “after the virus essentially has been cleared from the body” that “new symptoms sometimes arise well after the time of infection or they evolve over time and they may persist for months and can range from mild/annoying to actually quite incapacitating.” He also reveals that there is still a lot to be revealed. ”The magnitude of the problem is not yet fully known,” he said. 9 What to Do If You Think You Have PASC If you are experiencing any of these symptoms you should contact your primary care physician immediately. If they aren’t familiar with the condition, find someone who is. Also, you can contact one of the many speciality clinics across the country and they can help guide you in the right direction. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 10 Keep Yourself and Others Protected So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Rarely-Seen Photos Show a Private Side of Princess Diana's Childhood

    See Diana before she was Princess Diana. From Redbook