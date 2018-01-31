Peter Dinklage thinks GoT season 8 is "heartbreaking"

From Digital Spy

There's a while to go until Game of Thrones' final season hits our screen (how long exactly is still up in the air), but that won't stop us from thinking ahead and using our imagination.

There's a list of GoT fan theories and predictions longer than the distance rowed by Gendry, and it's going to stay that way for the time-being, as the cast aren't giving us anything concrete.

Speaking to Mashable about his brand new Super Bowl ad – which is wonderful, by the way – Peter Dinklage, aka Tyrion Lannister, reflected on Thrones fans' relationship with the show.

"Fans are a great resource for material. They know more about it than I do almost. But it's fun to see them speculate, especially early on when we're just getting started," he said.

"It's great, it means everybody's really engaged in the show."

Determined not to give anything away about next year's final instalment, when asked how he found reading the series' episodes, Peter revealed just how emotional the experience was.

"It was heartbreaking," he admitted. "And the end of an era."

Heartbreaking it might be, but Peter has previously explained that no matter how sad fans might be to see the show end, it's probably for the best that it does.

"Storywise, not just for all our lives – it's the perfect time to end it," he reasoned. "Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.

"It's bittersweet when it's time to move on with everything."

Game of Thrones' final season will premiere next April (or not, according to Maisie Williams) on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

