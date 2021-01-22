Peter Brant II Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Dad and Mom Stephanie Seymour at Late Brother Harry's Memorial

Stephanie Seymour and her husband Peter Brant are paying tribute to their late son Harry Brant, who died of an accidental overdose at age 24 on Sunday.

In a heartbreaking photo shared by their other son, Peter Brant II, on Thursday, the couple stand in front of an open field during a memorial service for Harry.

Seymour, 52, holds her husband, 73, close as rose petals can be seen scattered on the ground.

The picture was accompanied by an emoji of a broken heart.

Peter II, 27, also shared several pictures from the memorial, including a photo of white roses placed next to a marble urn bearing Harry's initials.

"#RememberHarry," he captioned another post, in which family photos were placed around a lit candle.

Harry was a model and appeared in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns. He also previously released a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC and wrote as a teenager for Interview magazine, which his father owned.

The socialite's family confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE earlier this week.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the statement read. "Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

"Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out," the statement continued. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

Earlier on Wednesday, Peter II posted a dimly lit photo of Harry laying on the floor next to socialite Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse (the great-great-grandaughter of French artist Henri Matisse) in a burgundy velvet ensemble. According to Peter II, the portrait was taken on his brother's "last day" and "shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."

"Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," he wrote in the caption. "It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."

"My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.