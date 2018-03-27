Peter Andre transforms into heroin addict for first movie role

Peter Andre has gone the full Jared Leto, by the looks of it.

The 45-year-old Mysterious Girl singer revealed that he’d landed his first movie role last year, and here he is on set, covered in tattoos and playing a heroin addict.

The film is an independent short called The Inheritance, is being shot in Los Angeles as we speak.

Andre, usually well trimmed and immaculate, also sports tousled hair, some elaborate piercings and track marks on his arms.

According to reports, he plays the role of Harry, a suicidal drug addict.

In his regular column in New! magazine, he wrote: “I had a great time filming in Los Angeles.

“I’ve got the acting bug. Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can’t wait to see the edit.

“Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I’ll be going back later in the year to film more.

“In fact, it looks like I’m going to be spending a lot more time in America, this year, so I’m lucky to have such, trusting wife and family.”

Andre is also set to appear in another movie called The Underdog, set to go into production later this month.

