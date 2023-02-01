2

Pete Davidson is unrecognizable as he steps out with new buzz cut at Knicks game

Randi Richardson
·1 min read

Pete Davidson's latest haircut is unlike any of his previous looks.

At a New York Knicks game Jan. 31, the comedian's trademark thick locks had been shaven away to just a short cropped buzz cut as he sat courtside with comedians Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. Davidson paired his shaven head with a grey outfit and black sunglasses.

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Hasan Minhaj at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, in New York, on Jan 31, 2023. (Michael Simon / Shutterstock)
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Hasan Minhaj at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, in New York, on Jan 31, 2023. (Michael Simon / Shutterstock)

It is not known when Davidson cut his hair. He was photographed with his usual brown hair at a Knicks game on Christmas Day.

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson (Elsa / Getty Images)
Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson (Elsa / Getty Images)

Davidson does like to switch up his hair now and again.

In June, he had blond hair, a color he's worn before, while vacationing with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. They split in August.

In November and December, Davidson had brown hair while sitting courtside at Knicks games.

Pete Davidson (Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images)
Pete Davidson (Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images)

Davidson's current buzz cut has Twitter likening him to Pitbull.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

