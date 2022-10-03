Pete Davidson's TV mom Edie Falco understands his allure: 'He's absolutely lovable'

Pete Davidson's TV mom Edie Falco gets why so many women fall for him. (Photo: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Edie Falco understands Pete Davidson's allure.

The Sopranos actress plays the Saturday Night Live alum's mom in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, a half-hour comedy that tells a fictionalized version of his life. Falco was asked by Page Six if she understands why so many famous women — including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale — have fallen for Davidson.

"You kind of fall in love with him the second you meet him," Falco replied."There is something so endearingly vulnerable and out there [about him]. He doesn't play games. He doesn't try to keep up an image beyond what he cops to. He's absolutely lovable. The second you meet him, you just want to hug him."

Falco, who's been a professional actor since the '80s, called him "as genuine a person as I’ve come across in a long time."

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo: AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Davidson, 28, is seemingly single since his split from Kardashian in early August after 9 months of dating. Prior to that, he dated Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, model Gerber, actress Margaret Qualley, actress Becksale and screenwriter Cazzie David. He was engaged to Grande for a few months in 2018.

For years — as he romanced one famous beauty after another — people discussed and debated the appeal of Davidson. He's even weighed in.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," he said while doing standup in January. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview." He compared himself to a discounted DVD bin full of movies like Shrek Forever After and Tropic Thunder. He said Tropic Thunder is a "classic" that "doesn't belong in the trash." He then said, "I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash. It's a steal."

Model Emily Ratajkowski has talked about Davidson's appeal, ticking off reasons including: "He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. [He has a] super great relationship with his mom." Even Martha Stewart is a superfan. "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," she said. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way." And, for the record, Stewart, 81, also denied she was dating him.