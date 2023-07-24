Pete Davidson strikes deal, avoids jail time in reckless-driving case

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at the Kings Theater in New York City on June 5, 2023. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After a rough patch the last few months, Pete Davidson has gotten some welcome good news: he won't be facing jail time for smashing his Mercedes-Benz into a Beverly Hills house.

The actor's lawyers went to Los Angeles Superior Court last Wednesday — a week ahead of his scheduled arraignment date — and struck a deal with prosecutors that will allow him to avoid any time behind bars for the March accident, according to The Blast. The Saturday Night Live alum, traveling with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, was speeding through a neighborhood, per prosecutors, when he lost control of his Mercedes and slammed into a home. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office told Yahoo at the time. "It's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable." Authorities said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

As with most first-time offenders, Davidson was able to pay a small fine and enter into a "diversion" program, which allows him to complete a mix of community service, court-mandated training and a promise to be on his best behavior over the course of the next 18 months. If he checks all the boxes, the charge will be wiped from his record.

Davidson, 29, must complete a total of 50 hours of community service. According to The Blast and TMZ, Davidson will be allowed to perform his service with the New York City Fire Department, where his father worked and died in the line of duty during 9/11. The entertainer must also complete 12 hours of driver's education and visit the county morgue for a "scared straight" presentation.

Aside from dealing with the reckless-driving charge, Davidson spent time in a rehabilitation facility last month. According to Page Six, which first reported the news, Davidson was seeking treatment for borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He has frequently discussed the trauma of losing his father on 9/11 — which he learned about while watching TV — and his subsequent bouts of depression. He also sought trauma therapy last April while he was dating Kim Kardashian due to Kanye West's public bullying.

Personal issues aside, Davidson has been thriving professionally. He had a key role in the summer hit Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis was just renewed for a second season on Peacock.