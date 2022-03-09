Pete Davidson Is Staying 'Calm and Cool' amid Kanye West's Social Media Posts: Source

Kanye West, Pete Davidson

getty (2) Pete Davidson; Kanye West

Pete Davidson is keeping a level head amid Kanye West's concerning messages about him.

"Pete is being as calm and cool as possible, but it's not a comfortable thing," a source close to Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, tells PEOPLE. "This is not his scene. He's a very cool and chill guy."

West, 44, recently released a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Davidson, 28. "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass," West said in the lyrics, calling out the Saturday Night Live star.

Last month, West also shared screenshots of texts he'd received from both Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, along with memes that he captioned with harassing messages. (West later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson and took "accountability" for his actions. At the time, the "Stronger" rapper acknowledged that "sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing.")

"This is a big reason why Kim is so upset and why she texted Kanye in the first place," the insider adds. "It's not fair to Pete or her what he's been doing."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian in 'Great Spirits' as She Attends Her First Event Since Being Declared Legally Single: Source

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "furious" about West's video.

"She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the source said. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' from Social Media Handles After Being Declared Legally Single

The source added, "Kim's No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that's very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it's inappropriate and wrong."

Story continues

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and a judge declared her legally single on March 2. She began dating Davidson late last year while continuing to co-parent her four children (Psalm, 2½, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 8½) with West.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In court documents filed on Feb. 23, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said in part, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' for Kim Kardashian

"West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the documents state. "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

The mother of four argued that further delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and accused West of attempting to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement."