Pete Davidson says he's removing his tattoos

Pete Davidson is having tattoo regret.

The Saturday Night Live star, 27, revealed during a virtual Q&A for his film The King of Staten Island that he is in the process of removing his ink. Film critic Mike McGranaghan, from Aisle Seat, attended the event and shared the news.

Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! pic.twitter.com/LMejpRdn6x — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

When someone asked if McGranaghan if he was serious, and he replied that it was “real,” adding that Davidson “even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off.’"

No, it's real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured "it would be easier to get them burned off." — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

Davidson’s tattoo-loving fans were largely disappointed by the news.

losing sleep over Pete Davidson saying he’s getting his tattoos removed — dallyss 🐒 (@dallysshamrick) December 17, 2020

Pete Davidson is apparently getting his tattoos all removed so if you see me crying tonight ..mind your own business but that is why — ~Jenna~ (@jennadzuna1) December 12, 2020

Davidson is known for his tattoos, which have been inspired by loves, politicians (Hillary Clinton), TV (Game of Thrones) and film (Harry Potter). In 2018, he had more than 40, including one covering up ex Ariana Grande’s name.

The top part of Davidson's left sleeve is an homage to his father, a firefighter who died in 9/11. It’s unclear if he would remove those.

Davidson has spoken a lot about his ink, saying it’s been part of his coping with his mental health struggles, including his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety.

"I cut my chest," Davidson told Charlemagne tha God earlier this year. "That's why I started getting tats on my chest, to cover them. It's just a release, if you can't get a tattoo... When [I'm] so manic and upset, sometimes that's the only thing that will work for me."

Pete Davidson in the Alexander Wang fashion show in May 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

In that interview, he added that rehab — he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona over the holidays last year — taught him healthier ways to cope, like listening to music or taking a cold shower, which has helped his recovery.

