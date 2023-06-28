Pete Davidson seeks treatment amid ongoing mental health issues

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" at the Kings Theater on June 5, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pete Davidson is in rehab, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. A source close to the situation says the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, has often sought "professional treatment" to stay on top of his mental health issues and that this part of an ongoing process.

Page Six, which first reported the news, cited a source who claimed Davidson checked into a facility as he struggles with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune-ups' and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening," the insider claimed.

"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," a friend added.

A source also confirmed the news to People: "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues... his friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Davidson's rep did not immediately respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

He has frequently discussed the trauma of losing his father on 9/11 — which he learned about while watching TV.

It was reported that Davidson sought trauma therapy last April while he was dating Kim Kardashian due to Kanye West's public bullying. The Bupkis star has been open about his mental health issues for years. He was diagnosed with BPD in 2017.

"I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn't know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders," he told Glenn Close in a sit-down for Variety. "You feel so much better. I hope she feels that way as well."

In a 2020 interview, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star candidly spoke about battling depression.

"I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," the comedian told Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube interview. "I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It's all just programming yourself to trick your brain."

Davidson added that he's hit rock bottom "all the time" and seeks help when friends are worried.

"My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times. As long as you're around good, supportive people, and if you're strong enough, you'll be able to get out of it," Davidson declared.

One of the people currently closest to him is his actress girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. A source recently told People he "really, really cares for her and thinks she's just the best."

It's been a rough few weeks, publicly, for Davidson.

Earlier this month, the actor was charged with reckless driving stemming from a March accident. He was driving with Wonders when he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home and investigators believe he was speeding through the residential neighborhood.

Davidson recently feuded with PETA after an explicit voicemail he left for the organization was publicly leaked.