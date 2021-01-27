Pete Davidson Recalls the Emotional Moment He Was Diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder

Pete Davidson is opening up about the relief he felt after he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

In an interview with Glenn Close for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the 27-year-old comedian and actor praises Close's film Hillbilly Elegy for its "spot-on" message about addiction and mental health.

"I got diagnosed with BPD [borderline personality disorder] a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong and didn't know how to deal with it," Davidson recalled.

"Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better," he continued, telling Close, 73, of her sister who struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder, "I hope she feels that way as well."

Davidson has been open about his mental health over the years, revealing in 2017 that he was diagnosed with BPD after years of battling depression and anxiety.

"One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]," the Saturday Night Live star said at the time. "He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.' "

Davidson has previously said that he believes that losing his father at age 7 to the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, had a huge impact on his mental health.

"My big thing is trust," he explained. "One day he was here and the next day he was gone."

In a lengthy interview with Charlamagne Tha God published to YouTube last February, Davidson also got candid about his struggles with suicidal thoughts.

"I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," said The King of Staten Island star. "I wake depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It's all just programming yourself to trick your brain."

Davidson revealed during the interview that while he has contemplated suicide, he "can't, because I've got a mom and a sister and a family."

Last year, Davidson reportedly confirmed that he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona during a stand-up show at Caroline's on Broadway in New York City.