Pete Davidson Gets Hair Refresh Following Breakup from Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is recovering from his breakup with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande by taking some time for a little self-care.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star made an appointment with celebrity barber, Micah Walker, for a haircut. He stuck to his bright blond hue with newly frosted tips and got a slight trim keeping his usually shaggy length.

“My boy @petedavidson came thru for the fresh cut,” the barber captioned a photo with his client.

Grande is also taking time for herself following the split. On Sunday she was spotted doing some retail therapy in Soho carrying two hefty Chanel bags.

In addition to shopping, she’s been relying on family, music and her pet pig for support during the difficult time. She hung out with her mom, Joan Grande, in the Bronx over the weekend and has Tweeted about her love of her pig, Piggy Smallz (whom she adopted with Davidson).

“the absolute love of my life,” she wrote, referring to her tiny companion. “i have no idea what i did …… to deserve her.”

She hasn’t been spending too much time down though. On Wednesday she told fans via Twitter that she was working on new music and getting ready to release U.S. tour dates.

Meanwhile, Davidson found levity in the split during his stand-up at the Judd & Pete For America benefit for Swing Left over the weekend, where he joked about the breakup.

“There’s a lot going on,” he said during his set, then asked the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

He’s also been busy covering up the many, many tattoos he got in honor of Grande. “What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he remarked, likely referencing the fact that before his relationship with Grande, he got ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face inked on his arm. That tattoo has since been covered.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he joked.

On October 14, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair ended their engagement after nearly five months of being engaged. The proposal came just weeks after they began dating and followed Grande’s breakup from Mac Miller in May.

A source recently told PEOPLE that their inner circles are “relieved” they parted ways.

“She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn’t the right relationship or the right time to get married,” an insider says.

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly. They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon,” the insider shares.