Pete Davidson confirms he's leaving 'SNL' in emotional farewell note: 'I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show'

Pete Davidson is saying goodbye to SNL. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Pete Davidson has confirmed that he will be making his last appearance as a Saturday Night Live cast member on May 21, which marks the show's Season 47 finale. The 28-year-old comedian joined the show in 2014.

SNL writer Dave Sirius passed along a farewell message from Davidson on his own Instagram account. The King of Staten Island actor's note was accompanied by a video of himself hugging comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Though Carmichael hosted SNL just last month, the video is actually eight years old.

"This video was taken eight years ago," Davidson, who earlier this month attended the Met Gala with girlfriend Kim Kardashian, wrote. "Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super-emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first ["Weekend Update"] and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one."

Hours away from gracing Studio 8H for the Natasha Lyonne-hosted finale, Davidson reflected on his eight years on the NBC show.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing," he continued. "I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand-up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super-scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand-up I’ll just try my stand-up and personal bits on 'Weekend Update' as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times."

Calling SNL his "home," the comic went on to thank fans and SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who will executive produce his upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis, co-starring Edie Falco. Davidson also floated the possibility of making a cameo down the road, one that would likely involve good friend and repeat host John Mulaney.

"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life," he wrote. "I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."

Davidson signed off as "resident young person Pete Davidson." Along with Bupkis, his post-SNL career will include the upcoming films Bodies Bodies Bodies and the rom-com Meet Cute, in which he stars opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Variety was the first to report that Davidson was expected to depart SNL; longtime cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney will also reportedly leave the show following Saturday's finale.