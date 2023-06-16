Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after crashing car into a Beverly Hills home

Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" held at Kings Theater on June 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving, stemming from an accident earlier this year, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. The Saturday Night Live alum was with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home; investigators believe he was speeding through the residential neighborhood.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Friday. "We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

The charge is a misdemeanor. A rep for Davidson, 29, did not immediately respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

In March, Davidson was driving a Mercedes-Benz through the ritzy neighborhood when he crashed into a house around 11 p.m. It's unclear how the actor lost control of the vehicle, but sources told TMZ he hopped the curb and took out a fire hydrant before hitting the side of the house. Drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors, police sources said at the time.

The entertainer, who currently voices a key role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is set to be arraigned on July 27.